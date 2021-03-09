A local couple hopes to transform an undeveloped industrial site off U.S. 1 into a destination. Army veterans Brad and Jessica Halling of Rickhouse Properties presented a conceptual development plan for a proposed distillery campus to the Southern Pines Town Council on Tuesday.
“Our intention is to create an inclusive environment,” said Jessica Halling, noting they want to use the company’s brand to recognize and honor extraordinary service in addition to creating a gathering place that will appeal to a diverse clientele. “We are really trying to strike a beautiful balance.”
Halling is a retired JAG officer who recently joined the Moore County Bar Association. Her husband, Brad, spent the majority of his army career serving in the Special Forces. The image of a feather which represents a “fallen eagle,” on the battlefield will be prominently displayed on the front facade of the proposed facility and other branded items, including bottle labels.
Halling added that military and high-end whiskey go well together, as does golf and whiskey, and they also hope to connect with the Southern Pines equestrian community which has natural ties to Kentucky’s famous bourbon and race horse culture.
Town leaders indicated they liked the overall concept and are expected to take formal action on the preliminary development plan at their work session on March 21.
As presented, the Hallings four-phase plan includes construction of a distilled spirits plant with production and storage facilities, plus a cocktail bar, commercial kitchen and restaurant, retail area, office space for the business, and private tasting areas. Later phases include expansion of the plant and storage facilities, and an outdoor stage facing the wooded rear portion of the property.
In late 2019, the N.C. General Assembly passed bipartisan legislation to advance distillery development in the state by lifting bottle sale limits and allowing for cocktail bars to operate within distillery manufacturing plants. Halling said they would seek a mixed beverage license that would permit the on-site cocktail bar to serve additional alcoholic products.
The proposed site on Yadkin Road includes wetlands and wooded areas that will be left undisturbed. More importantly, there is a known hazardous waste contamination issue and the Hallings are working closely with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) on a site evaluation and remediation plan under the Brownfields Program.
The Hallings said they were aware of the concern prior to purchasing the property and they have paid a higher fee for an accelerated testing program with all work being done by NCDEQ. The entire 15-acre site will be tested, not just the projected development area, and the state’s project manager will provide the Hallings with mitigation or remediation options.
Councilman Mike Saulnier said he had concerns about the Hallings request for a reduction in the number of required parking spaces. Halling responded that a traffic impact study and analysis of parking needs would be presented with a preliminary development plan.
“I am thrilled to see another veteran-owned business that wants to make Southern Pines home,” Saulnier added.
Councilman Bill Pate also applauded the Hallings vision but said he also had concerns about limited parking, especially if the facility would be hosting large, special events..
Jessica Halling responded that they are working closely with consultants. She said the rationale for having fewer spaces was the distillery will mostly host small groups throughout the day, but said Pate’s point was well-taken.
In other discussion, the Southern Pines Town Council:
Approved a refinancing plan for Southern Pines Fire Station No. 2, which lowers the interest rate on the 15-year loan from 3.53 to 2.06 percent.
Councilman Mitch Lancaster spoke out against mandates and restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was a proud supporter of the Freedom Matters campaign and presented a variety of medical and non-medical sources to back the group’s claims that lockdowns and forcing people to wear masks have been ineffective in controlling the spread of disease.
“People should have the freedom to wear or not wear a mask. To take or not take the vaccine, and their choices should be respected by others,” Lancaster said, noting that he felt compelled to respond to a recent editorial published by The Pilot.
Lancaster said the most compassionate approach to reach herd immunity is focused protection: that is to provide better protection to those at high risk while letting those who are not vulnerable resume normal life.
He cited Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford doctor quoted this week in Newsweek magazine, who called lockdowns “the biggest public health mistake we’ve ever made.”
“Why are we doing this to ourselves and especially our children?” Lancaster said. “When is enough enough? When will we return to a normal and healthy society.”
