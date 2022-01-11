It will be at least another month before the Southern Pines Town Council makes a decision on a complex and somewhat controversial apartment and office development.
The council heard seven hours of testimony regarding the Patrick’s Pointe development at its December meeting before continuing its public hearing to its January meeting. But after two hours of testimony and the introduction of multiple new documents Tuesday night, council members decided they had heard enough to know they needed more time to hear more — and render a decision.
“My entire concern is what is the best decision for all the citizens of Southern Pines,” said Mayor Carol Haney.
Developer Logan Burnett of 1700, LLC, presented his vision in December for the 25.4-acre wooded property located on U.S. 1, five blocks from Broad Street. He said the town has a pressing need for more housing, especially for younger families. Patrick’s Pointe included 276 apartments spread across three-story apartment buildings and an adjoining office building.
That project has concerned concerned residents of the Village in the Green homeowners association, which neighbors the property. Residents there have been concerned that the development would be incongruous with the neighborhood.
On Tuesday evening, Burnett and consultants outlined several revisions to the development plan, including reducing the number of apartments from 276 to 266 and knocking down the size of 13 apartment buildings from three-story to two. The two-story units would be the ones closest to the Village in the Green development, more closely matching that development.
Burnett said he met with neighbors last week and presented the revised plans.
“We look forward to delivering this project to a community we all love,” Burnett said.
But in their questioning, council members began zeroing in the development’s character and how harmoniously it would fit in with the neighborhood. While Village in the Green is largely owner-occupied, Patrick’s Pointe would be rental units. Council members also questioned issues such as building materials and transportation impacts.
Carson Crooms, a Southern Pines attorney representing Village on the Green homeowners asked council members for a chance to review the voluminous materials presented and have time to present a cogent argument opposing the development.
"I didn't know that this plan — that was going to be presented," he told council members.
Council members quickly coalesced around the need for time to review multiple documents and study the implications of what Burnett is proposing. "It's a lot to grasp," Haney said.
The council agreed to continue hearing testimony regarding Patrick's Pointe at its meeting Feb. 8 but set a deadline of Wednesday, Jan. 26 for attorneys to submit all documents.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for full coverage of Tuesday's Southern Pines Town Council meeting.
