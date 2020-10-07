The Southern Pines Town Council unanimously approved plans submitted by Sandhills Community College for a 36,000-square-foot addition to Kennedy Hall to house the Nursing and Health Sciences Departments..
The new structure and renovation of the existing 39,000-square-foot Kennedy Hall academic building will be known as Foundation Hall. The project is partially funded by a $20 million bond referendum voters approved in 2018.
The scale and design of the new addition will compliment the texture and masonry work of other buildings on the college campus.
“Sandhills Community College adds so much to the fabric of Southern Pines. During these interesting times, it is nice to see them request this expansion,” said Mayor Carol Haney.
Last fall, Sandhills President John Dempsey and college trustees alerted the Moore County Board of Commissioners they would seek funding and hoped to award a construction contract for the project by the end of 2020.
SCC’s nursing program is currently based in Kennedy Hall. Once the addition is completed, the existing academic classroom building will also be renovated. In total, the work will create a 75,000-square-foot facility for Sandhills’ nursing program as well as other health sciences programs like radiography, surgical technology, respiratory therapy, and emergency medical science.
As planned, it will include three lecture halls, offices, skills labs, a large classroom for EMS training, and 10 simulation labs where advanced nursing students can practice on sophisticated training equipment. Renovations to Kennedy Hall will primarily be dedicated to classrooms and labs for the college’s other health science programs.
Sandhills currently awards associate’s degrees in nursing to about 70 graduates each year. Its graduates consistently record a 90 percent first-time pass rate or better on the NCLEX state nursing licensure exam. Due to space constraints, the college usually turns away nearly as many qualified applicants from the program as it accepts.
With the new facility online, the college anticipates growing its nursing program to 200 students total, or 100 graduates in each class.
If construction begins in late 2020, the addition would be scheduled for completion in March 2022. The college would then renovate Kennedy Hall over the summer for the new health sciences center to be completely up and running for the 2022-2023 academic year.
In other action, the Southern Pines Town Council:
Extended a temporary resolution that permits expanded outdoor seating areas for restaurants, in addition to some other ordinance changes designed to enhance business operations, while Phase 2 restrictions remain in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approved a 2,000-square-foot addition to the Ingersoll Rand manufacturing facility on Aro Road.
Heard from resident Donald Rich who is concerned that meeting minutes were not kept by the West Southern Pines Task Force, a voluntary advisory committee established last year. He said while some decisions, including moving meetings to later afternoon were helpful, Rich felt the group should be more transparent and have a vision statement or clear objectives available to the public.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy, one of two council members who sit on the task force, said the initial purpose of the group was to consider community needs and potential economic development opportunities for residents of the neighborhood. He said the intent was not to unfairly penalize homeowners for code enforcement violations, noting the same standards are applied throughout Southern Pines.
