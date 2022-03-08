Kate Noble, left, Ella Pszenny, Eliana Berthaud and Kaedyn Geldner of Girl Scouts Troop 268 sell cookies near the entrance of Harris Teeter in Taylortown.

Kate Noble, left, Ella Pszenny, Eliana Berthaud and Kaedyn Geldner of Girl Scouts Troop 268 sell cookies near the entrance of Harris Teeter in Taylortown.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Southern Pines Town Council honored Girl Scouts by recognizing March 12 as Girl Scout Day at their meeting Tuesday. 

Mayor Carol Haney presented Girl Scout troop 2301 with the written proclamation. The troop also lead the meeting's pledge of allegiance as part of the celebration. 

Haney said that this was the 110th anniversary of Girl Scouts. She pointed out that Tuesday was also International Women's Day and celebrated the leadership opportunities available to girls today. 

"You're gonna be sitting up here if you choose to," Haney said. "The beauty of this is you can choose to do whatever you want to do."

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the town officially announced that the public comment period would be moved to the beginning of council meetings, rather than the end.

Council members had been discussing the change for weeks in light of the extensive hearings on the Patrick's Pointe development, one of which had seen residents wait seven hours to speak. The council approved the written decision on that development at their meeting Tuesday, with everyone except Ann Petersen voting in favor. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days