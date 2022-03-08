The Southern Pines Town Council honored Girl Scouts by recognizing March 12 as Girl Scout Day at their meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Carol Haney presented Girl Scout troop 2301 with the written proclamation. The troop also lead the meeting's pledge of allegiance as part of the celebration.
Haney said that this was the 110th anniversary of Girl Scouts. She pointed out that Tuesday was also International Women's Day and celebrated the leadership opportunities available to girls today.
"You're gonna be sitting up here if you choose to," Haney said. "The beauty of this is you can choose to do whatever you want to do."
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the town officially announced that the public comment period would be moved to the beginning of council meetings, rather than the end.
Council members had been discussing the change for weeks in light of the extensive hearings on the Patrick's Pointe development, one of which had seen residents wait seven hours to speak. The council approved the written decision on that development at their meeting Tuesday, with everyone except Ann Petersen voting in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.