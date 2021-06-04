The Southern Pines Town Council will conduct the second and final public hearing for the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget on Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person at the Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons has recommended a 40 cent tax rate per $100 valuation. This is the fifth consecutive year the ad valorem property taxes have remained flat.
Property owners in Southern Pines can expect to see small increases in their monthly water and sewer bill next year as the town chips away at a substantial number of utility infrastructure projects. The recommended 4 percent increase in water and sewer consumption base rates, for most households, represents about a $2.66 per month cost hike.
Utility infrastructure projects underway or planned for the upcoming year include the water line replacement on East Morganton Road, water main at Pennsylvania Avenue and Pee Dee Road, plant modernization work at the town’s water treatment facility, relocation of the Longleaf Dam sewer, repairs at the West New York Avenue aerial sewer, and an upgrade of the Warrior Woods pump station, among others.
The proposed budget also includes a $1 per month increase in waste disposal fees for residents to offset rising recycling fees.
Looking ahead, permit fees are expected to remain strong in the new fiscal year; however, Parsons cautioned town leaders that material and contracting costs are rising due to high demand and limited availability. These factors could negatively impact the area’s booming real estate market.
Projected revenue for FY 2021-22 includes $11.1 million (98.5 percent collection rate) in property taxes, $5.1 million in sales tax (26.3 percent of overall budget), and $3.3 million in other revenue sources including permits and fees.
Parsons' recommended budget includes funding for two new full-time staff positions; an engineering technician and a new community development/long range planner position, plus a 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment for all town employees.
The new planner will serve as the town’s primary liaison for the ongoing West Southern Pines revitalization project, in addition to regular duties.
General Fund capital projects highlighted in the recommended budget include the purchase of a new fire brush truck ($212,000), right-of-way mowing equipment ($210,000), three vehicle replacements for Southern Pines Police ($167,000), and new police dispatch console ($131,000), and a self-propelled lift ($65,000).
Also included in the recommended budget capital projects is funding to purchase body cameras for Southern Pines Police. The $210,000 cost will be carried over a five year period.
Other capital projects included in the FY 21-22 budget include $200,000 for sidewalk projects, $110,000 towards a streambank stabilization project along West Pennsylvania Avenue, $75,000 towards Reservoir Park dam projects, and $92,000 to upgrade the playground at Elizabeth High Rounds Park to bring it into ADA-compliance.
The recommended budget also provides funding to fulfill the town’s ongoing debt service obligations, and allocates over $475,000 to the fund balance for future needs and opportunities.
Also on Tuesday, town leaders have called:
A quasi-judicial public hearing to consider the proposed 144-unit expansion in the Morganton Park North development. Plans call for three new buildings, each with 48 units, a new outdoor seating and fire pit area, in addition to construction of a new dog park.
The Legends at Morganton Park was initially developed in 2012 by Caviness & Cates, a Fayetteville-based builder. The complex features 288 luxury apartments, children’s play area, clubhouse and pool. The proposed expansion would bring the overall development to 432 units on 27 acres.
A quasi-judicial public hearing to consider a preliminary development plan for the American Whiskey Co. campus proposed on a 15-acre tract at Yadkin Road, between U.S. 1 and Trimble Plant Road.
Brad and Jessica Halling of Rickhouse Properties unveiled conceptual plans earlier this year for a “resort-like” distilled spirits plant, cocktail bar and restaurant, retail area, office space for the business, and private tasting areas. Later phases of the proposed project include expansion of storage capacity and an outdoor stage facing the wooded rear portion of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.