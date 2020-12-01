It didn’t take long for word to get out that Southern Pines Brewing Co.’s new downtown taproom was open for business. Fans of the local microbrewery filled the expanded outdoor patio all weekend, enjoying the unseasonably warm holiday shopping weather.
“Why did it take so long to open? One word, 2020,” said owner and co-founder Micah Niebauer. “But everybody has just been blown away by the new space. This was an unexpected opportunity that presented itself and I think the time was well worth spending to make it our own, rather than just rushing to get it open.”
Sitting high on the corner overlooking West Pennsylvania Avenue and North Bennett Street, the former Southern Pines Growler Co. taproom has been completely revamped. New sliding walls provide a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor seating areas. The bar features 30 taps, plus wine and cider options, beer and wine slushies, and a cooler of Southern Pines Brewing cans to-go.
“This is the place to come to try the full depth of our brewery,” Niebauer said. “Some of our specialty beers will only be available here by the glass, not by growler, so as many people as possible can experience them.”
The new taproom also offers table service for customers, so you don’t have to worry about losing your seat or standing in line for a refill.
A former Green Beret with the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, Niebauer partnered up with fellow veterans John Brumer and Jason Ginos to co-found Southern Pines Brewing Co. in mid-2014.
Their original production brewery and taproom on Air Tool Drive in Southern Pines remains open for regular operations, food trucks and special events, and will also be available for private event rentals.
Local builder Heath Trigg, who designed the original taproom bar, also designed the new downtown taproom bar. Take a close look: you’ll find the wood is engraved with the hand-drawn doodle of a whiskey-barrel American flag — Trigg’s gift to Niebauer and his partners — that inspired his Heritage Flag Co. business.
Architect Dean King and Don Johnson of Pinnacle Development Design Build of Southern Pines designed the rest of the space including the bilevel outdoor patio.
Niebauer said he’s thrilled with the finished project.
“It has been nice to work with people who let you pursue your vision. This corner is a gateway to downtown Southern Pines.”
