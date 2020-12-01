Micah Niebauer

Micah Niebauer at his new Southern Pines Brewing Co. taproom at the corner of West Pennsylvania Avenue and North Bennett Street. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

It didn’t take long for word to get out that Southern Pines Brewing Co.’s new downtown taproom was open for business. Fans of the local microbrewery filled the expanded outdoor patio all weekend, enjoying the unseasonably warm holiday shopping weather.

“Why did it take so long to open? One word, 2020,” said owner and co-founder Micah Niebauer. “But everybody has just been blown away by the new space. This was an unexpected opportunity that presented itself and I think the time was well worth spending to make it our own, rather than just rushing to get it open.”

Sitting high on the corner overlooking West Pennsylvania Avenue and North Bennett Street, the former Southern Pines Growler Co. taproom has been completely revamped. New sliding walls provide a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor seating areas. The bar features 30 taps, plus wine and cider options, beer and wine slushies, and a cooler of Southern Pines Brewing cans to-go.

“This is the place to come to try the full depth of our brewery,” Niebauer said. “Some of our specialty beers will only be available here by the glass, not by growler, so as many people as possible can experience them.”

The new taproom also offers table service for customers, so you don’t have to worry about losing your seat or standing in line for a refill.

Southern Pines Brewing on Penn

Micah Niebauer on the patio of the new Southern Pines Brewing on Penn taproom. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

A former Green Beret with the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, Niebauer partnered up with fellow veterans John Brumer and Jason Ginos to co-found Southern Pines Brewing Co. in mid-2014.

Their original production brewery and taproom on Air Tool Drive in Southern Pines remains open for regular operations, food trucks and special events, and will also be available for private event rentals.

Local builder Heath Trigg, who designed the original taproom bar, also designed the new downtown taproom bar. Take a close look: you’ll find the wood is engraved with the hand-drawn doodle of a whiskey-barrel American flag — Trigg’s gift to Niebauer and his partners — that inspired his Heritage Flag Co. business.

Architect Dean King and Don Johnson of Pinnacle Development Design Build of Southern Pines designed the rest of the space including the bilevel outdoor patio.

Niebauer said he’s thrilled with the finished project.

“It has been nice to work with people who let you pursue your vision. This corner is a gateway to downtown Southern Pines.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days