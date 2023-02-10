The Southern Pines Town Council, considering whether the town should take waste collection in-house, has reviewed a tentative schedule and list of recommendations.
Fire Chief and Assistant Town Manager Mike Cameron and consultant David Harvell with Davenport Lawrence consulting firm have designed a flexible multi-year plan that includes either keeping a contractor or moving collection to a town-run service.
The council has already formed a consensus that it wants the town to take responsibility for collecting yard debris. GFL Environmental, the town’s waste contractor since 2013, currently subcontracts that service.
Cameron opened his presentation last Tuesday by requesting permission to send a nonbinding letter of intent for purchasing specialty trucks for yard debris collection. This letter would get the town on a list for new trucks coming into the market. There’d be no obligation to buy; the council would be asked to approve a budget amendment before buying trucks.
Alongside yard waste, the town will take charge of collecting bulky items, like appliances. Town staff will assume responsibility for these collections on Jan. 1, 2024.
GFL agreed to extend its contract by 18 months following negotiations with Cameron and Harvell. The extension will begin on July 1, the contract's previous expiration date. GFL will continue to cover yard debris collection and disposal through Dec. 31. However, the price of yard waste collection will increase by $3.28 a month for residents starting July 1.
When GFL stops collections in December, the yard debris cost will remain and be redirected to cover the town’s operations.
The proposed schedule for preparing to move yard debris collection in-house starts with ordering equipment and determining staffing needs. Cameron hopes the town can hire workers and have a projected start date in November.
Yard debris collection was a point of contention with getting bids from other contractors during the town’s last ask for proposals in 2022, Cameron said. By removing it, the town might receive more proposals from waste management services.
“We really feel like that is going to open the door for us to get additional bids. We’ve been told by other companies that are interested in bidding on what we have in Southern Pines they’re not interested in the things we are taking out. So we hope that we’re making correct moves here,” Cameron said.
The tentative schedule Cameron presented included sending out a request for proposals in April for trash services starting Jan. 1, 2025. This time frame gives the town time to find a contract service or develop in-house operations, which would include upgrading facilities and acquiring a fleet of garbage trucks.
GFL has also agreed to sell all existing carts and bins to the town for $10,000. GFL has 5,000 current and 50 new 98-gallon carts for trash and about 7,000 current and 100 new 18-gallon bins for recycling.
GFL’s current contract does not require residents to use company carts, meaning they can use personal trash cans. Cameron said future proposals will not allow personal receptacles. As per the tentative schedule, all bins and carts become the town's responsibility in July.
Alongside increased yard waste costs, the extended contract will require curbside pickup, unless residents need backdoor pickup. It is required by law for trash services to be ADA-compliant.
Cameron also noted that Moore County decreased its recycling rate on July 1, 2022, from $125 to $100 per ton. Because Southern Pines was unaware of this change, the town will see a refund for the past seven months, totaling about $14,000.
The town will also begin to save money in July because GFL agreed to lower its gallons used in the fuel surcharge calculation by 513.75 gallons. This change came about because GFL does not always use the same landfills for disposal. The amount saved will depend on fuel costs in the future.
