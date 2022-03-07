The Southern Pines Police Department arrested four individuals in connection after search warrants were executed as a result of an ongoing investigation into a shooting and narcotics activity, a release from the department said.
Arrested were Tavoris Deundra Little, Namir Douglas, Siesta Nelums and Nyasia Ellerbe, all of Southern Pines, were arrested with various drug and firearms charges.
The police department, along with assistance from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the Pinehurst Police Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested the four individuals Friday.
After searching three units in the Brookside Apartment complex, investigators seized: one .40-caliber Glock handgun, one 10mm Glock handgun that was reported stolen, approximately seven grams of cocaine, approximately 261 grams of marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, firearms accessories and ammunition, and more than $2,200.
The Southern Pines Police Department arrested the following persons:
Little was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony Possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Little was held under a $50,000 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.
Douglas was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants in Cumberland County for felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, possession of stolen property, two counts of felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. Douglas was held under a $15,000 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.
Nelums was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and simple possession of marijuana. Nelums received a $500 unsecured bond.
Ellerbe was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Ellerbe was held under a $2,500 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.
