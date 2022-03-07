Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 10.41.49 AM.png

Tavoris Deundra Little, left, Namir Douglas

 Photos courtesy Southern Pines Police

The Southern Pines Police Department arrested four individuals in connection after search warrants were executed as a result of an ongoing investigation into a shooting and narcotics activity, a release from the department said.

Arrested were Tavoris Deundra Little, Namir Douglas, Siesta Nelums and Nyasia Ellerbe, all of Southern Pines, were arrested with various drug and firearms charges.

The police department, along with assistance from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the Pinehurst Police Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested the four individuals Friday.

After searching three units in the Brookside Apartment complex, investigators seized: one .40-caliber Glock handgun, one 10mm Glock handgun that was reported stolen, approximately seven grams of cocaine, approximately 261 grams of marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, firearms accessories and ammunition, and more than $2,200.

The Southern Pines Police Department arrested the following persons:

Little was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony Possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Little was held under a $50,000 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.

Douglas was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants in Cumberland County for felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, possession of stolen property, two counts of felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. Douglas was held under a $15,000 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.

Nelums was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and simple possession of marijuana. Nelums received a $500 unsecured bond.

Ellerbe was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Ellerbe was held under a $2,500 secure bond in the Moore County Detention Center.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days