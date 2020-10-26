Southern Pines town employees will receive a one-time $500 “retention bonus” thanks to a pandemic relief fund appropriation approved by the Town Council on Monday.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons initially presented the bonus request at a work session in late September. He noted the current fiscal year budget was deliberately conservative to help offset any potential impacts from the spread of COVID-19 and resulting economic downturn.
However, sales tax revenue has been stronger than anticipated. This is likely the result, at least in part, to the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that allowed states to pass legislation requiring online retailers to collect taxes on their behalf.
Parsons recommended improving the audio/video technology and live-streaming webcam capabilities at the Douglass Community Center, where the Town Council typically holds its in-person business meetings.
In mid-March, the town closed its facilities to the public in response to the state of emergency issued by the state. Town employees were deemed essential workers and continued to provide services to citizens.
Parsons recommended using a portion of the town’s CARES Act funding to recognize qualified employees with a one-time bonus and, in addition, provide a two-percent pay grade adjustment for all positions effective January 2021.
“I’m all for taking care of our employees. They have hung in there with this and it has not been easy on them,” Mayor Carol Haney said.
Councilman Mike Saulnier agreed, “This is well-deserved for our employees.”
Robbing Peter to pay Paul. We are $26T in debt and don’t have a dime just to hand out. How many SP Town employees lost pay when sent home during the Cooper shutdown? Any at all? Where is the solidarity with the private sector that shoulders 100% of the cost of government employees and 100% of the cost of the unnecessary shutdown due to the scam-demic?
