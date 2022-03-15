The Southern Pines Appearance Commission has shared some updates to the annual “Sprucing Up Southern Pines” award program.
The community program was developed to recognize residents and businesses that go “above and beyond” by either completing recent enhancements to the exterior of their property and/or landscaping or who consistently maintain an attractive property year round.
New this year, the commission is accepting nominations and issuing awards throughout the year. In previous years, the awards were issued at a single time. The commission will place signs on the properties, indicating they have received an award. All recipients will be recognized in the fall at a town council meeting.
“We realized there was value in having the Sprucing Up Southern Pines program extend throughout the year,” Appearance Commission Chair Terry Lenahan said. “This keeps the program front and center for our community and helps to highlight projects as they’re completed, rather than waiting months to a specific deadline.”
Nancy Greenfield was recently announced as the first winner of the program. Her home is located on Hedgelawn Way.
To nominate a deserving property, download the form at the town’s website https://southernpines.net/139/Appearance-Commission. Hard copies may also be picked up from the town administration building at 125 SE Broad Street. Nominations may come from neighbors, business associates, or property owners themselves.
The Southern Pines Appearance Commission plans and carries out programs designed to enhance the visual characteristics of the town and the extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The commission has openings for new members. Anyone living in Southern Pines or the extraterritorial jurisdiction is eligible to join. Contact the Southern Pines Administration Office at (910) 692-7021 for more information and an application.
