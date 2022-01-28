Southern Pines will soon exhibit its artistic side with the first new mural in several years.
The Arts Council of Moore County got the go-ahead last Monday from the Town Council to pursue proposals for public murals, offering the opportunity for Southern Pines property owners to get creative and team up with local artists to color the town with new street art.
The privately funded murals would be part of a public art program sponsored and administered by the Arts Council, a non-profit organization aimed at uplifting artistic endeavors in the Sandhills community.
Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council, said the Mural Project is aimed at attracting visitors to the area, highlighting the unique history of the town and its natural beauty.
“We want everybody to be proud of some artwork that literally is their artwork,” he said. “It's for the public and we want them to, number one, (be) happy to go see it, but also proud to show it off to anybody that visits the town.”
The project got sparked about a year ago by the Harbour family, who own the Harbour Place building on Southeast Broad Street at Massachusetts Avenue. Their building has a large wall upon which they wanted to fund the mural.
Dunn said Steve Harbour has been talking with an “amazing artist” about the project for quite some time, but nothing yet is finalized.
According to Dunn, Harbour is “pretty flexible” about the topic for his mural, but hopes to have something that will be interactive and engaging to passersby.
“He wants it to be centered on what it's like to grow up in Southern Pines — it’s a nice place. But (he wants) something everybody would appreciate,” Dunn said.
In committing to include wall paintings to its repertoire of public art, Southern Pines will join an echelon of nearby municipalities with such displays. During the research phase of the project, for example, Dunn said he looked at several nearby towns for inspiration, including Carthage and Aberdeen, which have vibrant public mural programs.
He hopes this project will bring a similar degree of pride and satisfaction to the town of Southern Pines.
“The main thing is we want the community to feel proud of the mural that ends up on the walls, because it is now a public art gallery, in the sense that you can come look at this anytime you want to. You can interact with it,” he said. “There's a lot of murals that you could actually take pictures and you become part of the mural. And that's kind of what we want to do — have some fun with it.”
Dunn said proposals will come from property owners, who can either come to the mural committee with an artist in mind or ask to be paired with one via an open call for muralists by the Arts Council.
The mural committee consists of representatives from the town’s Appearance Commission, West Southern Pines Civic Club, Southern Pines Business Association, Arts Council and property owners. The mural committee is responsible for creating proposal guidelines, reviewing proposals, securing funding and seeking suitable locations. It will also be responsible for making recommendations to the council for approval. Dunn said there are two vacant spots on the committee, one for a property owner and one representing the West Southern Pines Civic Club.
Dunn said the first project — nearly two years in the making — ran up against several “hurdles” before getting approved this past week.
A little over a year ago, Dunn and Planning Director BJ Grieve presented the proposal to the council, requesting $2,500 in “seed money” to kickstart development. The council decided not to spend any money but otherwise offered positive feedback.
Navigating around town regulations regarding signs has also slowed progress on the project, Dunn said.
“And then you ran into the ordinance of Southern Pines, basically saying that anything that attracts people to your location is a sign,” he said. “Well, what we're asking is (for) a mural be exempt from the sign ordinance and be considered a work of art or public art instead of a sign.”
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney said she valued the Arts Council’s and mural committee’s efforts to push through with the project.
“I think it's a great idea and I appreciate your listening to all that we suggested several years ago,” she told Dunn at Monday’s meeting. “You took that and you created a great proposal and a great stepping stone to continue with this art mural project in town.”
The mural proposals must follow strict criteria to be accepted. Wall paintings that get commissioned will need to have a clear appeal design-wise and demonstrate mastery in every facet. They should highlight the character of the surrounding environment and foster community engagement.
“We are looking for the best artists possible with the best proposal for what goes on the wall,” Dunn said. “And again, that's based on what the property owner requests in terms of theme.”
Topics should be suitable “for public viewing by all ages” and avoid “overt political, religious or social statements and/or influences.” The guidelines are especially clear on avoiding wall paintings that “could be construed as advertising” in either indirect or direct promotions of businesses.
“Murals that advertise a business, agency, service or product in any way will not be approved and will be directed to the entity that regulates signage in the mural location,” the guidelines read.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.