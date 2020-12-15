Barbara Sherman moves purposefully across the Whitehall Tract with Jasper at her heels. The retired veterinarian and her dog have walked these miles many times.
She glances up as she points out the sap-covered trunks of longleaf pines where red-cockaded woodpeckers make their nests. The birds are protected as a federally endangered species. And thanks to Sherman’s patience and a conservation-minded legacy passed down from previous landowners, the grounds as far as the eye can see will also be protected and preserved in perpetuity.
On Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council is scheduled to close on a $1.6 million deal approved last week to purchase the 157-acre Whitehall Tract.
Located off Pee Dee Road, the mostly undeveloped property abuts the town’s existing Reservoir Park and nearly doubles the size of this popular recreation destination. Approximately one-third of the property is under conservation easements with Three Rivers Land Trust, and there is an existing two-mile public walking trail on the tract.
The town has agreed to an initial down payment of $250,000 due this week. Two additional payments totaling $575,000 are expected next year, with a final balloon payment of $822,300 due in spring 2022.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons anticipated that a master recreation plan will be developed, but there are no immediate plans for any additional investments or changes to the property’s natural landscape.
Also known as the Drexel Land, the tract was previously owned by the late David Drexel, an early advocate for land protection efforts in Moore County.
In 1991, Drexel worked with the newly created Sandhills Area Land Trust to establish a conservation easement on the property — SALT’s first success. He also started the Save Our Sandhills organization, helped found the Tour De Moore 100-mile bicycle race with the late Bruce Cunningham, and was very involved with Boy Scouts among other interests.
“He had a deep love for the land there. Growing up we learned all the names of the trees and bushes, and we’d go out to look for arrowheads on the property,” said his daughter, Cassie Drexel.
The Drexel family also raised mallard ducks that were tagged and released to the wild, and kept chickens, pigs and horses on the large farm acreage. At one point, David Drexel pulled in potters from the area to live on the property and converted the old chicken house into a pottery studio. There is also an old lake that dried up on the property that he once envisioned turning it into an amphitheater for the performing arts.
When Sherman and her former husband purchased the property from Drexel in 1999, they promised to be good stewards and to protect the property from development. They also assured him they would continue to enhance the woodlands and support ongoing community activities and access to the public walking trail.
Sherman spent years restoring acres of longleaf pines that cover more than half of the tract, using prescribed burns to encourage the natural biodiversity of the Sandhills to flourish. She also completed an extensive renovation of the existing family home on the property, in addition to other land improvements.
Now retired from North Carolina State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, she approached the town formally last year to see if they could reach a financial agreement that allowed her to pursue her retirement goals while also protecting the valuable acreage.
Southern Pines, in particular, has seen land values soar in recent years with new commercial and subdivision development interests flooding the market. At one point, Sherman said she considered dividing the property into several large lots out of desperation.
Sherman also worked with Three Rivers Land Trust, which merged with SALT in 2019, to place additional conservation easements on the more environmentally sensitive areas of the tract.
“Developers have called. I wasn’t sure if I could work this out but my dream was to have the town buy it,” Sherman said. “Isn’t it wonderful when your dreams come true.”
Crystal Cockman, TRLT’s director of conservation, said they look forward to working with the town “to continue to ensure this beautiful property is protected in perpetuity for future generations to enjoy.”
Cassie Drexel said her family, as well, could not be more pleased with the deal Sherman struck with the town.
“We know our father is looking down and so happy. He has always just loved that land. This would make his heart sing to know it will be taken care of and not developed,” she said, “That it will always be a wonderful place for people to enjoy.”
During a special called meeting last week to finalize the deal, Southern Pines Councilman Mitch Lancaster expressed his appreciation to Sherman and Town Manager Reagan Parsons. He noted the expanded acreage of Reservoir Park would rival Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.
“I want to thank Barbara for truly making this happen and speaking with us. This legacy will last forever for the town,” Lancaster said. “I also want to thank Reagan for getting the deal done and making the finances work. It shows what (good) disposition we are in financially that we are able to pull this off.”
Mayor Carol Haney also thanked Sherman for her patience in giving the town a year to figure out the finances required to buy the property.
“I’ve had so many phone calls from long-term residents who are so excited. So many are thrilled that this is what we are doing with it,” Haney said. “It took awhile, but it worked. This to me is a really exciting project.”
