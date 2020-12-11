Whitehall Tract

One of several access points to the 2-mile Whitehall Trail on the 175-acre newly acquired parkland in Southern Pines. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Southern Pines Town Council unanimously approved a $1.6 million deal to acquire the 157-acre Whitehall Tract during a special called meeting Thursday.

Located on Pee Dee Road, the mostly undeveloped land abuts the town’s existing Reservoir Park and nearly doubles the size of this popular recreation destination.

An initial down payment of $250,000 is due next week with closing scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Two additional payments totaling $575,000 will be paid next year, with a final balloon payment of $822,300 due in spring 2022.

Approximately one-third of the property, which is also known as the Drexel Land, is under a conservation easement and there is an existing 2-mile public walking trail on the tract.

Former property owner Barbara Sherman, a retired veterinarian and professor of North Carolina State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, initially approached the town several years ago about the potential land deal. Her goal was to see the open space, biodiversity and natural beauty of the property preserved and protected from future development.

Check out next Wednesday’s edition of The Pilot to learn more about the history of Whitehall and how its owners, past and present, have worked to protect this treasured property.

