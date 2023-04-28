Southern Middle School students traveled to Greensboro, April 18-20, to compete in the SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships. Held at the Greensboro Coliseum and Koury Convention Center, the conference was the largest showcase of career and technical education in the state, with more than 2,100 outstanding career and technical education students competing in over 120 hands-on trade, technical and leadership contests. The contests span more than 95 trade areas from construction, automotive, and welding to drafting, public safety, culinary, cosmetology and more.
Southern Middle School individual award recipients are:
n Marianne Anderson placed first in the SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships extemporaneous speaking competition.
n Billy VanO’Linda placed first in the SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships T-shirt design competition.
n Sedaya Rodriguez placed second in the SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships job skills showcase competition.
n Max Trogdon placed fourth in the SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships poster competition.
During the state competition, students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in their chosen occupations. All contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations, and technical experts and test competencies that are set by the industry. In addition, leadership contestants demonstrated their skills, which included extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings with parliamentary procedure.
Over 100 industry partners, such as Builders Mutual, 84 Lumber, Lowe’s, NCMCA, Morton Buildings, Brady Services, Carolina Ford Dealers, Milwaukee Tool, and many more, help support the competitive events.
Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and/or scholarships to further their careers and education. The SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships are for middle school, high schoo, and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA. First-place winners earn the right to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Ga., alongside more than 6,000 other competitors from across the country in more than 100 contests.
SkillsUSA (formerly known as Vocational Industrial Clubs of America or V.I.C.A.) is a national partnership of students, teachers, and industry, working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce by providing students with the opportunities to gain personal skills, workplace skills, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA chapters help students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled, and service occupations excel. SkillsUSA has more than 350,000 students and instructors as members at the national level.
