B0556D31-910F-43B7-B52C-151BB39BD04B.JPEG

Ashley Ann Vinesett, left, and Cody Jerome Davis.

A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend staying in an Aberdeen hotel face first-degree murder and child abuse charges after a 5-year-old died at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Monday.

The Aberdeen Police Department arrested Cody Jerome Davis, 34, of Spartanburg, and Ashley Ann Vinesett, 34, of Spartanburg were arrested following an investigation into the incident. Davis is charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse leading to severe bodily injury and possession of stolen goods, while Vinesett is charged with felony child abuse leading to severe bodily injury.

Davis was jailed without bond and Vinesett was given a $500,000 bond. Both are set to have their first appearance in Moore County District Court Thursday.

The Aberdeen Police Department was called to the hospital’s emergency room early on Monday morning after the child was brought in by the couple and died, Chief Carl Colasacco said. Pinehurst Police Department was initially called to the emergency room, but then notified Aberdeen after it was found the child, the mother and her boyfriend were staying at the Super 8 motel. No reason was given for why they were staying in the Aberdeen hotel.

“A preliminary autopsy was conducted and the death was ruled a homicide,” Colasacco said.

Colasacco said the cause of death is still being determined and the incident remains under investigation.

With the Aberdeen Police Department displaced currently as its new police station is under construction, Colasacco said Aberdeen was able to conduct interviews and investigate the homicide with the help of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

