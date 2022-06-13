From left, front tow, Mary Lou Seigfried, Wynne Wroblesky, Lynne Palamara, Sue Case; back row, Alexis Payton, a current NYC Rockette; Beverly Wetherbie, announcer; Angie Huber, director; Mimi Carter; Alissa LaVergne Martin, retired Rockette and choreographer of “Anything Goes”; Pat Wilson; Marilyn Dotto; Sue Griggs and Krista Saab Bennett, retired Rockette.
The Sophisticated Ladies, a Pinehurst-based senior ladies Rockette-style dance troup, provided a fitting conclusion to the Sandhills Repertory Theatre’s “Anything Goes” production last weekend, which featured current and retired NYC Rockettes.
The local dancers were thrilled to meet and have their picture taken with the professional Rockettes. Thanks go to Dr. Michael Pizzi, founder of Sandhills Repertory Theatre, for bringing the New York-quality production to our community.
This past spring, the Sophisticated Ladies presented over 15 shows at local retirement homes and community charity events. They wear sparkling costumes and perform Broadway dances using energetic precision moves featuring high kicks. The senior dancers range in age from 50 to 80 and rehearse twice a week at Sandhills Alliance Church, in Pinehurst.
Anyone interested in joining the group or booking a performance, contact director Angie Huber at angie1@mindspring.com or call (910) 964-7111.
