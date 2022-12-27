When Terri Holt’s family purchased several storefronts a few years ago on South Middleton Street in the heart of Robbins, there were many voids that the small town in northern Moore County needed filled, and so the family took on the challenge.
The business properties purchased have turned into a tavern, a coffee shop, a license plate agency and a bakery to revitalize the once thriving downtown area, but one necessity was still missing. After four years of off-again, on-again work, lodging at Solomon’s Inn is now an option offered in Robbins for the first time in several decades.
“There was just a general need for it and we needed to do something with this building when we were renovating it,” Holt said. “It was necessary to bring people here for them to stay. Nobody can stay anywhere in town.”
Named after Holt’s grandfather, Solomon Cornelius Stewart, a lifelong resident of the area who passed away in 1958, the 2,400-square foot space is the newest storefront to reopen on the main road passing through Robbins.
To search for hotels in Robbins online, map dots scatter across the region, leaving the town untouched in the center of a lodging desert of sorts. Holt had heard stories of visitors in the town in the past looking for a place to stay.
“For people that have weddings, funerals, people that don’t want family staying with them, anything like that, it’s needed out here,” Holt said. “All the Foothills Outdoors things that they do — people come here, and it’s almost like we are saying, ‘Now go away. Don’t stay here because there’s no place to stay.’ Now there is at least a place for them to stay if they want to.”
Solomon’s Inn offers three private rooms — two have a king bed — but the most frequently occupied room is the largest of the three, with two queen beds. The rooms and the lobby are furnished from antique furniture that Holt’s family had stored away.
“Each room is furnished differently,” Holt said, mentioning the other pieces to accent the rooms. “Each one has a microwave, refrigerator, safe, coffee pot and a Bible, of course.”
Holt points to the couch in the lobby and recalls the past Christmases of visiting her grandmother in Robbins to see gifts for her and her sibling placed in the seat.
The building, formerly home to a Western Auto parts store, was gutted and a long process begun in 2018 of reviving the building that is widely known for its open brick wall with the Charles Brady Jr. mural facing the railroad tracks. Four years of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other obstacles led to the opening late in October for the inn.
On top of being in the heart of Robbins, a stone’s throw from the renovated train depot and the green space and a few steps down the sidewalk from Simply Coffee and Middleton Street Bake Shop, Solomon’s Inn finds itself in a centralized location for many of the area’s visitor attractions.
“I just feel like people will come here, especially with Foothills Outdoors and things like that. If someone is looking to do that, or go to the zoo or do pottery things, they can do a whole trip,” Holt said. “It’s 30 minutes from Pinehurst and 30 minutes from Asheboro.”
Word spread quickly through town once the inn opened. Holt said shortly after it opened that two ladies came from Graham, and stopped at the fire department to see if there were any places to stay in town. The firemen pointed to the new neighbors.
“Everybody knows everybody,” Holt said, scanning over the guest sign-in list with visitors' names from the first month that included hometowns from across the state, as well as one from Texas and New York. “I’ve got good thoughts about where Robbins is going.”
The reservations for Solomon’s Inn are being handled through Airbnb.
