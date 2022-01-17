Snowfalls in Moore County are fairly rare, but one resident of Southern Pines had snowmen in her yard throughout December. She also had them on her Christmas tree, on her mantel and throughout her house, and the Frosty replicas she displays never melt.
Diane Steele has a collection of over 300 snowmen (and snow ladies) in various forms. As a child, Steele enjoyed making real snowmen from the actual stuff that fell in good measure each winter in Michigan and Virginia, where she grew up.
She doesn’t recall when she started amassing her collection. “About 40 years ago, I purchased a snowman figurine. Later on I bought another one and then another one. Before I knew it, I had a collection. It just happened.” Friends began adding to the number, giving her gifts of stuffed snowmen, stick snowmen, snowmen ornaments, and sundry forms of the three-tiered figures.
When asked if she has a favorite, she said she loves them all. “But I do have a small cowboy one that is unusual.”
Visitors to her home during the Christmas season discovered snowmen everywhere — on the tree, on the mantel, on bookshelves and tables. Their visages appear on various media — oil paintings, dish towels, potholders, corkscrews, cheese knives and pillows. Steele said she found many of them at craft fairs, at gift shops inside Cracker Barrel restaurants and at a Christmas shop in Frogtown, which is no longer in business, that stocked the most unlimited and unusual offerings.
“Snowmen are hard for me to resist,” said Steele. “I never met a snowman I didn’t like.”
