Nathan B. Smith

Bronze Star recipient, Master Sgt. Nathan B. Smith

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Nathan B. Smith was awarded the Bronze Star for distinguishing himself by meritorious achievement while engaged in operations in Afghanistan. Smith and his wife and children live in Pinehurst.

As a senior tactical air control party member for Train Advise Assist Command South, 817th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron, 405th Air Expeditionary Group, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, Smith served at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, from July 2019 to March 2020. During this period, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the Resolute Support mission, while continuously exposed to insider threats and seven indirect fire attacks, Smith led seven Joint Terminal Attack Controllers responsible for the employment of 112,000 pounds of ordnance resulting in 390 enemies killed in action while conducting close air support missions throughout a 47,000 square nautical mile area of operations in Kandahar Province.

In his combat leadership role, he acted as primary subject matter expert and liaison to the regional commanding general, enabling the 205th Corps Afghanistan National Army and Police to conduct 42 offensive operations restoring freedom of maneuver and credibility to partner forces. The combined effects the airpower team significantly contributed to posturing the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for a relatively peaceful election process by applying overwhelming pressuring on the Taliban during the most kinetic month on record in the last 10 years.

Additionally, Smith oversaw 28 Security Force Assistance Brigade Fly-to-Advise missions, reinforcing 545 vulnerable check points and providing security for the United States Forces Afghanistan Commanding General during critical battlefield circulation. Smith was hand-selected to conduct a site survey for Regional Targeting Team West. During the survey he determined critical infrastructure and aircraft control requirements, as well as assisted with strike cell layout, course of action planning, and mission development for the innovative combined special operations platform.

Smith was key to establishing the first operational Regional Targeting Team. His integration as the precision strike expert, coupled with the Advanced Operations Base and Afghanistan partnered force, resulted in 62 enemy killed in action in the first month of operations, validating the effectiveness of the Regional Targeting Team-South concept which was used as the model for four other regional nodes.

The exemplary leadership, personal endeavor, and devotion to duty displayed by Sergeant Smith in this responsible position reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days