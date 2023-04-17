Towns in southern Moore County met again to figure out next steps with transportation planning now that the area is considered “urban,” but the discussion has still yielded no new action.
Southern Moore was identified as an urban area in the 2020 census thanks to the population surpassing 50,000 people. The Pinehurst-Southern Pines designation listed 50,319 residents and 25,063 housing units.
The area also qualified for a planning designation called a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). An MPO consists of committees that design and carry out transportation plans.
The municipalities listed within the urban area include Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Pinebluff, Taylortown and Whispering Pines. Moore County is also a part of the group because it has unincorporated land scattered throughout those towns.
Southern Moore was previously part of a rural planning organization (RPO) for the Triangle area. Those groups function similarly but cover multiple counties, so the MPO will allow for a more focused approach to regional transportation planning.
The MPO needs to cover, at a minimum, those municipalities included in the urban area and any municipalities expected to become urban in the next 20 years. But it’s unclear where the growth will occur.
Scott Walston, an official from the state Department of Transportation, presented some population estimates for Moore County, noting a possible 54.2 percent increase in 20 years. The N.C. Office of State Budget and Management projects the Moore County population to be 146,972 in 2040 and 170,097 in 2050.
“This area’s going to get bigger; we all know that. The question is, how much bigger,” Walston said.
The meeting held on April 11 yielded no decisions on what the MPO boundary could include. Pinehurst and Aberdeen were the only townships with a clear stance on keeping the boundary “tight.” The Southern Pines and Whispering Pines boards are still discussing whether or not to expand the boundary.
Moore County Commissioner Frank Quis said the county would like the boundary to include all of Moore. He passed out a county map with four potential growth sections in the High Falls area and along U.S. 15-501, U.S. 1 and N.C. 211.
“We all care; every community here cares about how our communities grow. And it scares me to think of 50,000 more people living here and where the heck they are going to live. I don’t want them scattered around the county, just here and there. I don’t want sprawl. I don’t believe anyone here does, so we really care about how things develop,” Quis said.
If the group keeps the MPO small, the rest of the county will remain in the RPO. Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston pointed out that the new MPO can work with the RPO, and Walston said many MPOs invite RPOs to be non-voting members to discuss projects that impact the whole region.
But Patrick Norman, DOT’s Division Eight engineer, talked about the importance of “being a good neighbor” regarding regional planning, which could be a reason to expand the boundary. State DOT board member Lisa Mathis, who sits on multiple MPO and RPO boards, also said members’ conversations always come back to the regional impact.
Sabiston argued that federal legislation saw a difference between urban and rural planning, hence the introduction of MPOs by the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1962 and Aberdeen’s desire to start small with the MPO.
Whether a rural transportation project would have a better chance in the RPO than the MPO to receive funding is unknown. It all depends on what the voting members on the board think about the project compared to others. Pinehurst Town Manager Jeff Sanborn said a rural project might better compete with other rural projects than urban ones.
Mathis also mentioned that the DOT secretary would need to review and sign off on the MPO, essentially concurring that whatever decision is arrived at locally makes sense for planning. Sabiston questioned whether or not DOT would prohibit the towns from keeping the MPO small, pointing to pressure he’s felt to include the whole county.
“I’m just going to put the elephant on the table. We feel like we’re getting a lot of pressure from DOT to go ‘county.’ And right now, the conversation is we don’t want to do that. So if you’re telling us you’re not going to go with that if it ends up that way, then just put it on the table and tell us you’re going to fight us the whole way,” Sabiston said.
“We don’t want to fight you either. We want to do what we want to do as incorporated towns in Moore County. That’s all we want to do. We think there’s a system with the MPOs and RPOs that’s been around for longer than any of us, since the 60s, and it’s working pretty well, and we’d like to start small. And maybe add and grow and see how it goes.”
The MPO boundary is ultimately up to the municipalities to decide, but areas expected to be urban in the next 20 years must be considered. Mathis said there could be an issue if the “belt” is too tight, but Sanborn said it could be “reasonably” tight because growth in northern Moore County isn’t part of the discussion, given the amount of rural area between it and the urban area.
The Robbins Board of Commissioners discussed the MPO at its meeting last Thursday. The board wanted the MPO to go county-wide to partake in the planning process.
“The county is in a weird predicament because they are part of that metropolis and part of the rural area also. They have two heads, unless the metro area exceeds the population,” Town Manager Clint Mack said. “Where does that leave us? My concern is that already some towns have publicly, without a decision process, made statements that they don’t want to expand the footprint of this thing.”
Town Attorney T.C. Morphis said it would be essential to be “at the table” for these planning meetings. Mack wants Robbins included in the MPO because of its focused approach to transportation planning.
“I don’t want to be left out in the cold. If you look at our RPO district, it runs all the way past Pittsboro, all the way almost to Chapel Hill. It’s huge. We’re talking about people I don’t even know who to get a hold of,” Mack said. “I’d rather keep it in-house with our brother and sister towns where we have a vested interest and not get to one part, and it stops.”
While a clear decision did not come from those attending the MPO meeting on what to do, they favorably discussed the potential of expanding the boundary after it’s up and running, which requires some additional paperwork and a mutual agreement with the invited townships.
DOT official Jamal Alavi also presented some updates to the group regarding funding, using example amounts from a similarly sized North Carolina MPO. The yearly planning funds, allotted based on the population of the urban area, would be $160,000 plus a 20 percent match from the participating towns for a total of $200,000.
Additional funding opportunities with the Federal Transit Administration could total more than $1 million for planning, capital activities and operating expenses. The MPO could also receive a carbon reduction fund of $115,000 for planning that decreases liability on vehicles, like bike paths and sidewalks.
