Whispering Pines resident Cassie Stingle was on the way home Wednesday evening, going down Airport Road after having picked up her daughter from The O’Neal School, when she heard a low-flying aircraft.
“I immediately slowed down to watch an Apache helicopter flying really low to the ground and straight down the middle of the airport. It suddenly picked up speed and disappeared to my right.”
Stingle then saw the lights of a small plane coming from behind her. “Within just a few seconds, the plane hit the ground and my heart sank. I stopped my car and got out to see if anyone was hurt or if there was anything I could somehow do.”
Watching the smoke and a trail of fire, she snapped a picture while she waited for someone to arrive.
“I could hear the sirens coming almost immediately but I was still so relieved to see these two people standing outside their plane. It could have been so much worse.”
The Cirrus SR 22 single-engine plane, owned and piloted by Pinehurst resident Mark Craig, crash landed and came to rest nose down in a grass area just off the runway. The landing caused a small grass fire, which Southern Pines firefighters quickly extinguished. Neither Craig nor an unidentified passenger were injured.
J.A. Brecher shared a similar story and photo minutes after Stingle arrived on the scene.
“I saw the (helicopter) before I took the photo.”
Moore County Airport Manager Scotty Malta, a veteran airport manager with almost 20 years’ experience, quickly closed the airport runway after the crash. He sent out the official NOTAM — Notice to Airmen — turned off all runway lights, and instructed his staff to put large fabric Xs down the runway to ward off any additional air traffic.
Because there is no air control tower — the Federal Aviation Administration deems Moore County to have an “uncontrolled” airport — there are different guidelines to communicate with pilots. The FAA’s official position is that pilots “should” communicate with positions and intentions.
“Moore County Airport is relieved that there were no injuries and both the passenger and the pilot were able to walk away,” he said. “At this time, the FAA has released the plane, but the investigation continues regarding the extent of the communication and or any interaction with another aircraft. Again, we are thankful for the professionalism of the emergency responders and staff and appreciate the concern and assistance of local residents.”
Malta said the pilot did not report any mechanical issues with his plane. Helicopters operating around the airport at the time could have affected the plane’s landing. The military regularly uses the airport property for various operations.
“It appears that the pilot was caught in a small microburst and was just a victim of circumstances,” Malta said.
Debris had been removed by Thursday morning and normal operations restored.
“Pilots and clients have been especially patient and understanding,” Malta said. “We were able to secure a unique sweeper for this type of clean-up, but before we were able to locate one, both Whispering Pines and Pinehurst offered us the use of similar equipment. Throughout the last 24 hours, the airport is fortunate to have these reports to share instead of recounting something much worse.”
Staff writer Jaymie Baxley contributed reporting.
