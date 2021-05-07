Of all the projects proposed for West Pinehurst Community Park, a skateboarding facility appears to be the runaway favorite.
During a virtual workshop on Tuesday evening, the majority of participants said they want to see a skate park built on the 74-acre property. The workshop was organized by McAdams Consulting, a firm hired by the village to gather public feedback on potential uses for the site.
Last month, the firm asked people to vote for their most-wanted amenities by dropping digital markers on an aerial image of the property. About 36 percent of respondents had voted for a skate park as of Wednesday, making it by far the most popular choice.
William Dean II, founder of the grassroots organization Skaters for Moore, said a skate park could be used “365 days a year, barring adverse weather.”
“(It) would serve the growing demographic of families moving to the area; would appeal to folks five-to-50-plus (years old) and draw in people from around the surrounding areas, including parents with disposable incomes,” Dean wrote in a comment read by a village consultant during the workshop.
Moore County has been without a skate park since Flowmoore, a privately operated facility in Pinebluff, closed in 2008.
Dean is the owner of Flowland, an Aberdeen business that sells skateboard equipment. He said skateboarding experienced a surge in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, and he expects the trend to continue following the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo later this year.
In a written comment shared during the workshop, a Zoom user identified as Zack McLendon said he and other skateboarders in Pinehurst have “no place to go” without violating ordinances that prohibit skateboarding in most non-residential areas. McLendon said he was part of a group that “put massive amounts of time in money into a DIY skate park” on land behind the erstwhile Little Caesars in Southern Pines, only to see their handiwork “destroyed.”
“Eventually, we cut our losses and decided to travel out of town to skateboard,” he said.
Another user, who described herself as a “mom of skaters” in a written comment, said she is constantly driving her children to out-of-county skate parks.
“It’s a great outdoor exercise for youth ages,” she wrote. “I’m not sure people realize how many of our children are skating in their driveways.”
A user named Rebecka Espinoza wrote that many of the area’s “younger families, although blessed to live in such a beautiful community, don’t have the money to spend on golf and horse lessons for kids.” Activities like skateboarding, Espinoza said, “are free once you have the equipment and can be done in groups or alone.”
But not everyone who participated in Tuesday’s workshop was on board.
“I disagree on the skate park,” wrote Kim Geddes, who lives near the property. “The park is in the middle of forests and farmland, and the plan should be developed with respect to the rural character of the surrounding area.”
West Pinehurst Community Park is located in the 800 block of Chicken Plant Road. Part of the property is home to an 18-hole disc golf course. The undeveloped area includes a “small pond, open space, natural vegetation and rolling hills with the potential to offer a variety of passive and active recreation,” according to the village.
McAdams will continue gathering public input for the project, with another virtual workshop set for June. The firm is currently urging citizens to complete an online survey that will remain open through May 17.
A master site plan for the property is scheduled to be unveiled in September. Should village officials decide to pursue a skate park, they could look to nearby Fayetteville for inspiration.
In August, the Fayetteville-Cumberland County Parks and Recreation Department opened a downtown skate park complete with skateable banks, ledges and a bowl. The $1 million facility was funded through a recreational bond referendum approved by voters in 2016.
