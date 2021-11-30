During a specially called meeting on Tuesday, the Whispering Pines council adopted an ordinance establishing a skate park behind Village Hall, making it the first municipality in Moore County to expressly permit skateboarding on government property.
The action came after skateboarders placed quarter-pipe ramps, grind boxes and other obstacles on concrete pads behind the building. Instead of tearing down their handiwork, village leaders began researching ways to make the improvised park an official amenity.
Rich Lambdin, manager of the village, said he later found a North Carolina General Statute that “encourages local governments to create and put these kinds of facilities into place.” According to the statute, any town that wishes to establish a skate park must first adopt an ordinance outlining the park’s rules and regulations.
Whispering Pines is insured by the North Carolina League of Municipalities, which Lambdin said will charge an annual premium of only $317 to cover a small skate park. That increase would be a “drop in the bucket” compared with the village’s overall cost of insurance, he said.
Under the newly approved ordinance, use of the park is limited to Whispering Pines residents who sign a form waiving their right to sue the village if they are injured. Skateboarders must also wear helmets and protective pads at the site.
The ordinance includes several other restrictions. Only six skateboarders will be allowed at a time, and residents are prohibited from playing loud music and using “foul or abusive language.”
Those rules were not included in the original draft ordinance reviewed by the council on Nov. 16. Mayor Alexa Roberts and outgoing Councilman Bob Zschoche both felt the additions, which received support from other members of the board, were superfluous.
“There might be 27 people there but they’ll have to take turns — six at a time — on the actual cement,” Roberts said in a phone interview following Tuesday’s meeting. “I’m not 100-percent thrilled with the capacity limit or the (amendments that stipulate) no foul language and no loud music, but at least we’ve got a place where our village residents are able to go and skate without being chased away.”
Her comments were echoed by Zschoche, whose vote in support of the ordinance was a coda to his 16-year run on the council.
“There’s a few little things that if I were king for a day I might have done differently, but that’s not how a democracy works,” he said. “We all understand that it’s not perfect and it’s got some drawbacks, but it’s better than just saying ‘no, you can’t do it.’”
The ordinance passed 4-1, with Councilwoman Pamela Harris casting the dissenting vote. The park is expected to officially open on Dec. 20.
Despite its restrictions, the ordinance may prove to be a watershed decision for skateboarders in Moore County. The county has never before had a government-sanctioned skate park, and previous efforts to establish one have foundered.
Earlier this year, the Village of Pinehurst hired a consulting firm to gather public feedback on potential uses for West Pinehurst Park. Out of more than a dozen possible amenities listed in an online poll, a skateboarding facility was the runaway favorite among voters. Many people also expressed their desire to see a skate park built on the property during a pair of virtual workshops, but the project was not included in the consultants’ final proposal for the site.
While Roberts acknowledged that the makeshift park in Whispering Pines is no substitute for a full-fledged skateboarding facility, she said she hopes that the council’s action will serve as a catalyst for surrounding communities.
“We’re hesitant to use the word ‘park’ because it’s really more of a ‘skate pad.’” Roberts said. “We had a lot of discussion about how this is not the big skate park that Moore County needs, and we talked about how the Whispering Pines Village Council would be amenable to assisting and talking with other municipalities and even the county if anyone else is interested in doing something like this.”
William Dean II, owner of Flowland in Aberdeen and founder of the nonprofit Skaters for Moore, praised the council’s decision.
“We’re in full support of it,” he said in a phone interview. “Obviously, anything that gets kids off the couch and out skateboarding in a safe environment, we’re down for it. I was very happy to see that the vote went the way that it did.”
But like Roberts, Dean recognizes that the resident-exclusive facility in Whispering Pines does not satisfy the broader need for an all-inclusive, public skate park in Moore County.
Pointing to skateboarding’s Olympic debut at the Tokyo games this summer, Dean predicted that the sport will see “continued and sustained growth for a long time to come.”
“I was skateboarding on the streets of downtown Southern Pines 30 years ago myself, and that’s still happening now,” he said. “It’s not something that’s going to go away.”
Dean is currently working with Terry Grimble, owner of DaVille Skate Shop in Fayetteville and director of the nonprofit Friends of the Skate Park Foundation, to advise Southern Pines officials on a possible skateboarding facility in Memorial Park.
“Based on their current assessment, Memorial Park would be the epicenter for this,” Dean said. “There are a variety of pre-existing spaces in Memorial Park that are being vetted, and I think (the town) is jumping through those hoops to figure out what is both financially and politically viable.”
Dean said he and Grimble plan to hold a meeting in the coming weeks to collect feedback from local skateboarders.
(2) comments
It’s so great to see the community organizers supporting safe and healthy activities that attract the youth in a positive way!
Bravo to the Whispering Pines Council, the kids, and the parents! This is a first step in taking care of all of all our residents and acknowledging our changing demographics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.