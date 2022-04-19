Skaters for Moore is hosting a “skate jam” Saturday afternoon at Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
The purpose of the event — which will feature a pop-up skate park — is to raise funds for a permanent skate park in Southern Pines. William Dean II, founder of the grassroots organization Skaters for Moore, received the town’s blessing to begin planning for the project in November. The town has pledged $50,000 toward the skate park, as well as a 7,000-square-foot space at Memorial Park for the park’s construction.
Moore County has been without a purpose-built skateboarding facility since FlowMoore, a private skate park in Pinebluff, was shuttered in early 2009. The Southern Pines facility would be the county’s first public skate park.
Over 200 people are expected to attend Saturday’s event, Dean said. The fundraiser, which is open to the public, will feature a pop-up skate park including skate elements such as ramps and rails. Skaters for Moore is asking participants to bring skate elements for the pop-up park, and to make sure the ramps, rails or obstacles they bring are no greater than 3 feet high, in great condition and structurally sound.
In addition to the pop-up skate park, the event will feature live entertainment, raffles and a skate contest. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase and the Meat & Greek Food Truck will be on the scene. Participants will also be able to support the skate park by buying Skaters for Moore merchandise.
Skaters of all ages are welcome to join the skate session. Anyone who chooses to skate will be asked for a donation, but no one will be turned away if they can’t pay. Donations from participants will automatically enter them into a raffle.
The skate jam will start at 2:00 p.m. and go until 6:00 p.m. All proceeds will go towards putting a skate park at Memorial Park.
