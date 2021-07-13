Teasers- road work Carthage 15-501 03.jpg

Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

More than nine miles of roadway along six secondary roads in Moore County will be resurfaced soon.

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $1.41 million contract to Fred Smith Company, the lowest qualified bidder for the project. Work is expected to begin July 26 and is scheduled for completion in June 2022.

The locations are as follows:

*Doubs Chapel Road from U.S. 15-501 to Carlton Road;

*May Street from East Morganton Road to the Southern Pines limits;

*Old River Road from Glendon Carthage Road to Priest Hill Road;

*1.28 miles of Beulah Hill Church Road south of Carthage Road;

*Bibey Road from Farm Life School Road to Niagara Carthage Road; and

*Voit Gilmore/Felton Capel Lane from U.S. 15-501 to Morganton Road.

Drivers should expect lane closures as crews conduct work in these areas over the next year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days