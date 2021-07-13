More than nine miles of roadway along six secondary roads in Moore County will be resurfaced soon.
The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $1.41 million contract to Fred Smith Company, the lowest qualified bidder for the project. Work is expected to begin July 26 and is scheduled for completion in June 2022.
The locations are as follows:
*Doubs Chapel Road from U.S. 15-501 to Carlton Road;
*May Street from East Morganton Road to the Southern Pines limits;
*Old River Road from Glendon Carthage Road to Priest Hill Road;
*1.28 miles of Beulah Hill Church Road south of Carthage Road;
*Bibey Road from Farm Life School Road to Niagara Carthage Road; and
*Voit Gilmore/Felton Capel Lane from U.S. 15-501 to Morganton Road.
Drivers should expect lane closures as crews conduct work in these areas over the next year.
