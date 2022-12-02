Sandhills Community College’s former executive vice president, Brenda Jackson, will return to lead the college for the first part of next year while its trustees search for a long-term replacement for retiring President John Dempsey.
The Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Jackson as interim president in a brief open meeting on Friday.
Dempsey, whose 33 years as Sandhills’ president make him the longest-serving community college president in North Carolina, will retire on Dec. 31. Jackson’s contract runs from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2023.
The State Board of Community Colleges authorized the appointment on Nov. 18. Hiring an interim gives the trustees more time to work through the state’s required presidential selection process — which has changed significantly since Dempsey’s hire in 1988.
“There's a lot more to it than we originally had anticipated,” said Vice Chair Larry Caddell. “We're just going to take our time and do it right.”
Later this month the trustees will review a slate of consultants interested in coordinating the search process, then move toward opening applications in the new year.
In the meantime, Sandhills will be under familiar leadership. Jackson retired at the end of the last academic year after seven years as executive vice president under Dempsey. She started at Sandhills in 2011 as associate vice president over accounting and internal controls before being promoted to Vice President for Business and Administrative Services in 2013.
“I think this is going to be great for the staff and faculty, because this is somebody they know,” said Caddell. “That was one of the easiest votes we’ve ever had to make.”
Before coming to Sandhills, Jackson was at The O’Neal School, where she served as chief financial officer and then as Assistant Headmaster and Director of Institutional Advancement.
With a degree in accounting from Duquesne University, Jackson began her career as an accountant at Price Waterhouse, first in the firm’s Pittsburgh office and later in Charlotte. She then became vice president, treasurer and investment officer for North Carolina Federal Savings and Loan and, for the next seven years, was at Coca-Cola Bottling in Charlotte.
(2) comments
Great choice . What a blessing Sandhills Community College, the first community college
In the great State of North Carolina , has been for so many students !
Wokeness secured by taxpayer funding for another six months!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.