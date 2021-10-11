Pinehurst No. 2, host of three U.S. Open Championships and future host of the 2024 event, is ranked sixth in the nation among Golf Digest magazine’s annual list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses.
Other Pinehurst area courses ranked on the list include Pinehurst No. 4 (32nd), Tobacco Road Golf Club (49th), Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club (73rd), Pinehurst No. 8 (76th), and Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club (93rd).
“Once again, these rankings reinforce that the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen area is the undisputed ‘Home of American Golf,’” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). “While these courses are the core of any bucket list trip to the Pinehurst Area, we have a wide variety of quality courses from which to choose that offer an amazing golf experience for a number of price ranges.”
Overall, 17 courses made the list for the first time including Pinehurst No. 4 following a complete remodeling by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner in 2019. Prior to the renovation, the previous version of No. 4 was ranked as high as 57th in 2015-16.
Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club will host the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, the fourth time the event has been held at the Southern Pines course. Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this fall. Tobacco Road has been ranked since 2009 with this year marking its highest position in the poll, moving up from 52nd. Pinehurst No. 8 has been ranked since 2003.
Aside from hosting the 2024 U.S. Open, Pinehurst No. 2 will also welcome that national championship in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047. In 2020, No. 2 was named as the USGA’s first U.S. Open anchor site.
For a complete look at America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses by Golf Digest, click here.
