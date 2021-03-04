Kiosk 2

Southern Pines Fire Station No. 2 near the Moore County Airport also houses a Southern Pines Public Library book kiosk that is open 24/7.

 LAURA DOUGLASS/The Pilot

A proposed refinanced loan for the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department’s second fire station could save taxpayers about $350,000 to $389,000 in interest costs.

The town currently owes 25 annual payments with an outstanding principal estimated at $4.35 million on a 15-year loan with BB&T Bank at a 3.53 percent interest. During a public hearing held Wednesday, Town Manager Reagan Parsons presented the updated refinancing plan with a 2.06 percent interest rate.

“At the time we received (the original loan) that was a very good rate,” Parsons said. “But this is, proverbially speaking, an offer we could not refuse.”

He credited Tess Brubaker-Speis, who heads up the town’s finance department, with actively working with BB&T, now Truist, to negotiate the new loan terms.

Parsons reiterated the loan does not include any new debt service and said interest payments, this year alone, would decrease from $76,897 to $44,874.

“This is good business,” said Councilman Mike Saulnier. “Thanks to Tess, this is what folks in Southern Pines expect us to do. Well done.”

Councilman Mitch Lancaster agreed, “That is a heck of a rate, two-percent! That is great, thank you for doing this.”

The Council is expected to take formal action on the proposed refinancing agreement next week, during the regular monthly business meeting.

Firefighters in Southern Pines serve a population of more than 16,000 people in a district that spans nearly 37 miles. Construction on the $5.2 million Southern Pines Fire Station No. 2 began in 2018, to ensure good coverage and response times in the expanding residential and commercial areas near the Moore County Airport.

In other discussion, the Southern Pines Town Council will conduct a public hearing on March 6 to consider a conceptual development plan for a proposed distillery campus off U.S. 1 at Yadkin Road.

Brad and Jessica Halling of Rickhouse Properties will present plans for a distilled spirits plant, cocktail bar and restaurant, retail space and outdoor stage on a 15-acre site in the town’s light industrial area.

