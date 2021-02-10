While out walking one day, sisters Elena Avila and Heather Dyer began kicking around a start-up idea. Neither had any experience owning a business, but both are passionate about skin care.
“We knew that simplifying a skincare line and creating a company that gave back to the environment was something so many people could get behind,” said Avila, who has 24-years experience in the dermatology field as a physician’s assistant.
Dyer also works in healthcare, as a certified nurse practitioner for a local internal medicine clinic.
“There are so many stores and selections for skincare that it can confuse people about what is something relatively simple,” Avila added. “The question people always ask me is, what do I need? And the answer is you really need so little.”
Enter Save the Wave Skincare, the sisters’ line of targeted products for healthy skin and hair. As a bonus, a portion of their proceeds are set aside for nonprofits dedicated to ocean and environmental conservation efforts.
“Our motto is ‘skincare with purpose,’” said Dyer.
Their products include deodorant, soap and lip care products, shampoo and conditioner in bars (not bottles), men’s products and skincare regimens including tinted moisturizers.
“We both had always bought really expensive products. But when we were developing our own line, we wanted to provide a product as good or better that won’t break the bank. Our products are not cheap but they are more affordable then you might buy at a dermatology clinic,” Avila said.
Top sellers include an antioxidant topical vitamin C serum and a tinted sunscreen which Avila describes as “elegant,” and not at all sticky like some other chemical-free versions.
“Chemicals in sunscreen are damaging to coral reefs and there is some evidence that they can be hormone disruptors for people,” Avila said. “We also wanted to decrease the idea of a single use product by developing a line that is safe for people and the ocean. Those are the questions we ask ourselves when we bring in any new products: that is the most important criteria for us.”
In 2019, they began marketing their start-up business at local pop-up shopping events in Moore County; however the pandemic pushed them to create a stronger online presence and virtual storefront.
“Our customer base shifted with us. We also added loyalty programs and referral programs to ask our customers to help us grow,” Dyer said. “But we are looking forward to going back to doing pop-up shops as soon as we can. People like to touch and feel and smell our products, so we want to provide that opportunity.”
Find Save the Wave Skincare on Facebook and Instagram, or shop online at https://savethewaveskincare.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.