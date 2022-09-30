Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. High 61F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Input from 30 residents on the issue of short-term rentals Tuesday evening pushed Pinehurst’s Village Council no closer to deciding on a proposed ban in most of the village’s residential areas.
Prohibiting short-term rentals in areas zoned for single-family residential zoning would put nearly half of such rentals operating in Pinehurst out of business. The proposed ban is the culmination of deliberations on the short-term rental issue that started in January.
That’s when the clamor intensified from village residents who feel that short-term rentals compromise their quality of life. They cite concerns about large gatherings and overnight parking associated with vacation rentals.
That push to ban short-term rentals has been met in equal magnitude by their operators, as well as local business owners who have seen short-term renters help sustain their restaurants and stores.
Speakers during Tuesday’s two-hour public hearing on the proposed ban were split evenly between both camps. Some said that they own and operate at least one short-term rental in Pinehurst, and would like to see council proceed with measures recommended by the village’s planning board to better regulate properties whose guests cause frequent disruptions.
Mayor John Strickland said that he anticipates the Village Council putting the issue up to a vote within the next month.
In June, the Village Council moved to address disruptions related to short-term rentals with amendments to Pinehurst’s municipal code that fine rental owners for “unruly gatherings” held on their properties. Such gatherings are defined as those where three incidents of illegal or indecent behavior — including disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated, and assault — occur within 24 hours.
The measure now under consideration goes further, prohibiting short-term rentals in all but multifamily, commercial and mixed-use zoned areas. A majority of council members — Strickland, Jane Hogeman and Pat Pizzella — have previously expressed support for such a ban.
The proposed ban would constitute Pinehurst’s first-ever regulations on short-term rentals. The village’s ordinances don’t currently distinguish between traditional home rentals and more temporary arrangements popular with vacationers and facilitated through websites like Airbnb and VRBO.
As written, the new ordinances up for consideration define short-term home rentals as whole house rentals for a term of 30 days or less.
Councilmembers Lydia Boesch and Jeff Morgan, taking seriously warnings of lawsuits against the village from short-term rental owners and supporters, have been on the side of addressing problems related to rentals with Pinehurst’s existing ordinances.
The proposal recommended by Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board last month would add regulations by requiring that property owners acquire a permit from the village to operate a short-term rental. Under that proposal, that permit could be revoked for a year if more than three code violations or criminal offenses are recorded at a property within a 365-day period.
Village Council members aren’t treating that as a viable option for now. Earlier this year, the state’s appeals court ruled on the side of a short-term rental owner in Wilmington, effectively striking down that city’s registration system for short-term rentals.
“I think the solution’s this: voluntary compliance, trying that first, and if that doesn’t work, the state legislature giving villages and towns the authority to register and punish owners,” said Morgan.
“We don’t have that now, I recognize that we don’t have the power. But I think it’s incumbent on us to push that forward because that is a real solution.”
The ruling upheld municipalities’ ability to restrict short-term rentals to specific zoning areas, as an outright ban in single-family residential areas would do. As proposed, the ordinance would allow existing short-term rentals three years to cease operations.
Several village council members responded to the acrimony among residents on either side of the issue with calls for compromise.
“The people on one side of this issue and the people on the other side of this issue, I don’t think either of them love Pinehurst less than the others. I think they both love Pinehurst; they have a different policy vision of where the community is going and where it should go.” said Pizzella.
“We know we can’t make everybody happy — it doesn’t work — but perhaps we can put something together that will make people rest for a while on this issue. That’s what I would want to get to.”
