A bill that could have overridden Pinehurst’s partial ban on short-term rentals has stalled and is unlikely to make further progress in the state legislature during the current session.
Legislation introduced in the state Senate in early April aimed to prevent local governments from adopting or enforcing any prohibition on using residential property as a short-term rental. But it would also have given towns and cities a way to regulate such rentals that they don’t currently have.
State Sen. Tom McInnis, who lives in Pinehurst and represents Moore County, co-sponsored that bill along with primary sponsors Timothy Moffitt, whose district is in western North Carolina and Bobby Hanig, whose district covers the northeastern corner of the state including part of the Outer Banks.
“There’s still a lot of confusion in various municipalities, especially in resort areas where short-term rentals are more prominent and more needed than they are in some other places,” said McInnis, who supported the bill as a way to establish a clear and consistent set of rules for short-term rentals statewide.
After a year of debate, Pinehurst adopted a ban on short-term rentals in all residential areas last fall. As a compromise, properties already used as short-term rentals are allowed to continue regardless of zoning. But new rentals will only be permitted in areas zoned for hotel and mixed-use.
Pinehurst has established a “nonconforming use” permit for properties that can demonstrate a history of short-term rental use before the Village Council passed the new ordinance.
Short-term rental owners have until late October to obtain a permit and secure their right to continue operating.
As of last week, the village has issued 88 nonconforming use permits for short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. Last year Village Hall estimated the presence of up to 500 active rentals in Pinehurst based on data from AirDNA, a website that tracks short-term rental listing services like Airbnb and VRBO.
The Senate bill titled simply “Regulation of Short-Term Rentals” would have nullified Pinehurst’s new ordinance. It also would have stopped local governments from classifying short-term rentals as a commercial use and thereby keeping them out of residential areas through zoning.
As proposed, it also would have prevented local governments from placing prohibitions on the use of guest cottages and accessory dwellings as short-term rentals, limiting the length of any short-term rental arrangement, or requiring the owner to be onsite for any duration of the rental period.
“I’ve had way more complaints from people having restrictions put on their private property rights than from people who have been affected by a bad short-term rental in the neighborhood,” McInnis said.
The bill would also have allowed a system of registration and regulation similar to what Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board proposed last year when it reviewed the short-term rental ban. The planning board recommended rejecting the ban and instead issuing development permits for short-term rentals that could be revoked at properties routinely associated with criminal offenses or code violations.
Based on a decision in the state’s appeals court last year effectively striking down the city of Wilmington’s registration system for short-term rentals, the Village Council never treated that as a viable option.
McInnis suggested that, even without a permitting system, communities already have ways to address any public nuisance caused by noise, unruly behavior and illegal parking related to short-term rentals.
“It’s not like it’s the wild west. We have laws, we have rules, we have regulations, they just need to be enforced,” he said.
Nevertheless, Senate bill 667 would have explicitly allowed towns and cities to establish a permitting process for short-term rentals under which those permits could be revoked at rentals that incurred five “health and safety violations” within a 12-month period.
It would also have allowed local governments to establish rules limiting the number of occupants per unit, and the number of vehicles per rented bedroom. Also proposed was the ability for local governments to limit short-term rentals to residentially zoned areas and to require that the owner or owner’s agent be within a 50-mile radius during any rental period.
Another provision would have allowed towns and cities to prohibit short-term rentals from being used “for any purpose other than that which is allowed in hotels, motels and inns” without a written agreement from the property owner.
After the bill was filed on April 6, it was referred to the Senate’s rules committee. It did not come to a vote in time to make the legislature’s May 4 crossover deadline.
Non-budgetary bills that have not passed at least one house of the General Assembly by that date are considered dead as standalone legislation for that session.
McInnis said that any decision whether or not to amend the bill into different legislation is up to its primary sponsors — and that the issue has been as polarizing statewide as it was in Pinehurst.
“There are people all over the board. There are people who want it wide open with no restrictions. There are people who want it totally closed with no exception as well,” said McInnis.
“But we must find middle ground. There is common ground to be found with anybody on every subject, but it takes sitting down at the table and bringing the affected parties to the table and work from there.”
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.