Brisk sales of toilet paper and bleach were some of the first real local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic this past March. People began emptying store shelves, prompted by fear of the unknown future. The resulting shortages ensued for weeks.
With the holidays in view and an increasing number of positive coronavirus cases spreading across North Carolina, the stage appears to be getting set for another round of panic-buying.
Toilet paper and paper towels are once again running in short supply at many area stores and grocers.
Local retailers are reporting brisk sales, shortages and enforcing quantity purchases. One retailer that has not acted yet: Walmart. Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli told The Pilot that during periods of fluctuating demand, store managers have the discretion to implement item limits based on their specific store experience to help sustain product availability.
“We are seeing pockets of lower-than-normal availability in some communities on bath tissue and cleaning supplies, depending on what’s happening in the local area. We will continue to keep a close eye on product availability and work with our supply chain to help meet customer demand,” Staheli said.
Walmart has also doubled the number of personal shoppers in its stores since last year. Customers can opt for free curbside delivery with a reserved time and pickup location, or have their purchases delivered for a set service fee.
Other retail outlets have continued to enforce purchase limits that were established earlier this year.
Food Lion has signs posted in its paper goods aisles reminding customers that some sales items are limited to two per purchase. In addition, Food Lion expanded its grocery pickup service to more than 320 of its stores, including locations here in Moore County, and also offers some delivery services.
All Food Lion stores welcome customers 60 years or older or who are immunocompromised on Mondays and Wednesday from 7-8 a.m. to shop.
Harris Teeter’s set purchase limits also remain in effect, “to ensure all shoppers have access to what they need,” said Danna Robinson, communications manager for Harris Teeter.
Special shopping hours for seniors and other vulnerable populations also remain in effect at all Harris Teeter locations on Mondays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. In addition, the company has waived its service fee and designated ExpressLane Online Shopping pick-up times for seniors every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a $5 delivery fee during these times only.
I think this is a self-made shortage. If the news didn't make a big deal about what might happen, people wouldn't have run to the stores and start to hoard. I don't quite understand why all of a sudden there were going to be shortages unless all the people who thought this was a hoax are finally figuring out how real this is and are panicking.
Biden / Cooper voters.
