Local businesses impacted by the power outage took a hit to their busiest time — when sales can make or break their year.
Ashley Tramontin, owner of Against the Grain Shoppe in Southern Pines, said it’s “heartbreaking” to see how the power outage impacted local businesses.
“In the retail world, holidays, November and December, are what you plan for — and in some cases bank on — and can make or break your year,” Tramontin said. “During the holiday season it just affects us so much more.”
Sundi McLaughlin, owner of Mockingbird on Broad in Southern Pines, said the loss of business was devastating, breaking her business for this year. She estimated that they lost around $15,000 to $20,000 in sales.
“The weeks leading up to Christmas are my busiest times of the year,” McLaughlin said. “It’s really heartbreaking, not just for me, but to see the whole town dark.”
When the power outage was initially thought to last only 24 hours, McLaughlin launched a one day online sale, offering 25 percent off people's orders. She said they got beautiful support online, but faced a new problem: processing orders when the outage continued for days.
She and her manager went into the store to pack goods in the dark. McLaughlin left town to find a place to print shipping labels. She did not want people to have a large delay in receiving goods.
Now that the power is back on, she is hopeful that people are excited to get out of their house and shop locally.
“I think our community will show up — I hope,” McLaughlin said. “They haven’t failed us yet.”
Tramontin shared these sentiments and emphasized the importance of shopping locally.
“We are confident that our community is going to rally around us, like they did before (during the pandemic),” Tramontin said. “Moore County always shows up. We've proved that the last four days. I’ve never been prouder to live here than now. So I'm sure they will pull through for everyone.”
There will be a Claus-mopolitan Crawl to support local businesses in Southern Pines on Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be free drinks and holiday discounts.
Note that the greatest users of electricity are in industry, which employs thousands in our county. December is typically also a busy time for industry, where many hourly employees are not paid when the factory isn’t open due to power outages.
