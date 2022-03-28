Edward McCormick IV, 23, has been identified by Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields as the individual who was shot and killed in a domestic-related incident in the Carthage area over the weekend. Fields noted the shooting was initially reported to have occurred in Cameron.
On Friday, February 25, 2022, at approximately 9:36 p.m., Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at 390 Gilchrist Road, Carthage.
Upon arrival, deputies found McCormick outside of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies and medical personnel administered emergency medical aid to McCormick, who was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Sheriff’s investigators determined that McCormick had been shot by his father, James McCormick III, following an altercation.
According to a written news release on Monday, Fields reported that James McCormick IV arrived at the residence, damaged property inside the residence, and physically assaulted multiple family members prior to being shot. Sheriff’s investigators are still reviewing evidence collected at the scene and witness statements as part of their ongoing investigation into the shooting.
No charges have been filed at this time.
