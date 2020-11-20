Southern Pines Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred on Friday evening at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the 200 block of South Mechanic Street.
The victim identified as Shaquille Damon Jones, 26, of Jackson Springs, was transported by private vehicle to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. No additional details are being released at this time.
According to a news release issued by Southern Pines Police, the incident was not a random act of violence and there is not an ongoing threat to the community.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or you may remain anonymous and call the tip line at (910) 693-4110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.