The tattered Chuck Taylor low-tops on display in Southern Pines could have belonged to 12-year-old America Pacheco. The black New Balance sneakers might have been worn by her sister Angel Pacheco, who was a year younger.
Both girls were found dead on June 15, 2019, in the scorched rubble of their mother Maria Calderon’s home in Taylorsville. Calderon’s ex-husband Areli Aguirre-Avilez is accused of shooting the children before setting fire to the house.
He is also charged in the slaying of Calderon, whose remains were found months later in the charred husk of a Chevrolet pickup truck in Virginia. She had taken out a restraining order against Aguirre-Avilez following multiple incidents of domestic abuse, according to local newspaper reports.
Pairs of shoes representing the Pacheco sisters and the 55 other lives claimed by domestic violence last year in North Carolina were recently placed along the walking trail at Reservoir Park. Tags attached to the footwear showed the name and age of each victim, along with the date they were killed.
Friend to Friend — a nonprofit based in Carthage that offers support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking — created the display in observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Casey Halferty, an educator and support coordinator with the organization, came up with the idea after Friend to Friend was forced to cancel its annual candlelight vigil because of the coronavirus.
The shoes did not actually belong to the slain men and women. Anne Friesen, executive director of Friend to Friend, said members of the nonprofit’s staff searched thrift shops for shoes that matched the age and gender of the victims.
“For a little boy that was 2, we would try to find a shoe that looked like what a little boy would wear,” she said. “We really wanted to make the viewer able to picture that this was a real person. This is a real person who had a real life just like you or me.”
The shoes, Friesen said, were also chosen with different walks of life in mind.
“There’s no socioeconomic requirement for domestic violence, and it crosses over all ethnic and religious groups,” she said. “The idea is that this could be your neighbor, could be your sister, could be your mother.”
Friend to Friend has seen a spike in requests during the pandemic, but Friesen said the increase was not immediate.
“We thought initially that during Phase 1, people would be cooped up and we would be getting lots and lots of calls,” Friesen said, referring to the first stage of Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-step plan to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions across the state. “We were surprised in that while we did get lots of calls in Phase 1, they weren’t from people in need of shelter (to escape their abusers). People were calling to find out how they could connect with services.”
Friesen said requests for housing poured in following Cooper’s announcement that the state would move into Phase 2, which allowed many North Carolinians to return to work.
“Abusers were at home and not going to work in many cases (during Phase 1), so there wasn’t a safe time for victims to reach out to a crisis hotline,” she said. “The most dangerous time is when someone is trying to leave and the abuser finds out, which causes the violence to escalate.”
Friend to Friend’s free, 24/7 crisis hotline can be reached at 910-947-3333. The organization’s advocacy office, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, can be reached at 910-947-1703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.