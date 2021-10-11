A Pinebluff man was arrested Saturday after a vehicle pursuit led to the seizure of a large amount of narcotics and cash, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced.
Norman James McNeill, 35, of Pinebluff was arrested and faces charges of: two counts of trafficking in opium/ heroin, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule 2 controlled substance, one count of felony possession of schedule 2 controlled substance, one count of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, one count of felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle, one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of driving while impaired. He was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,500 secured bond.
A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Addor community of Moore County Saturday, which led to McNeill attempting to flee from the deputy in the vehicle and on foot. He was taken into custody without incident.
Officers with the Pinebluff Police Department and Southern Pines Police Department K-9 unit also responded to the scene to assist. A subsequent search at the scene resulted in the seizure of 76 grams of Fentanyl, 17 grams of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $16,094 in U.S. currency. The total street value of the drugs seized is approximately $10,020, the release said.
McNeill is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Oct. 28.
