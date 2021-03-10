The Moore County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to the public after its office has received calls about multiple scams over phone calls.
In recent reports, individuals are contacted by an unspecified number and told they are speaking with a member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is asking for money donations on behalf of fallen officers. However, when the number is redialed, it states that it is a non-working number.
No one from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office would call and ask for money over the phone, a release from the Sheriff's Office said.
Another report recently made is someone purporting themselves as a representative from the Social Security Administration and that there is a problem with your Social Security number.
The Sheriff's Office is telling the public to not give out any information to these callers.
For anyone in doubt about requests over the phone, call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-2931 with any questions or concerns.
Not to mention the never ending calls for warranty coverage on your auto or super low interest rates on your credit cards. All those telemarketers should be in jail if you are on the no-call list. Blocking these calls has been futile.
