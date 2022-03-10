TEASER Moore County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Follow a rash of fraudulent activity affecting many local residents, the Moore County Sheriff's Office has announced a way for those impacted to report fraudulent financial accounts that used their personal information.

Data from the submitted reports will be used by law enforcement agencies throughout Moore County to document, track and evaluate unauthorized bank activity and demographic information among victims.

Along with recording information, the reports will also be used to provide fraud victims with general guidance on closing fraudulent accounts and will contain a link to resources that can guide them through a process for recovering from fraud and protecting their identities and credit.

Information provided in the report will be maintained by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and will be provided to the law enforcement agency for the jurisdiction where the victim lives.

Reports of fraudulent accounts can be made by clicking the link below.

The link to file a report can be assessed by clicking here.

Follow the prompts throughout the questionnaire and submit the form when it is completed. If you provide an email address, you will receive an email confirmation that your report has been received.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office continues to work diligently to combat financial fraud and protect your identities.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days