Follow a rash of fraudulent activity affecting many local residents, the Moore County Sheriff's Office has announced a way for those impacted to report fraudulent financial accounts that used their personal information.
Data from the submitted reports will be used by law enforcement agencies throughout Moore County to document, track and evaluate unauthorized bank activity and demographic information among victims.
Along with recording information, the reports will also be used to provide fraud victims with general guidance on closing fraudulent accounts and will contain a link to resources that can guide them through a process for recovering from fraud and protecting their identities and credit.
Information provided in the report will be maintained by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and will be provided to the law enforcement agency for the jurisdiction where the victim lives.
Reports of fraudulent accounts can be made by clicking the link below.
Follow the prompts throughout the questionnaire and submit the form when it is completed. If you provide an email address, you will receive an email confirmation that your report has been received.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office continues to work diligently to combat financial fraud and protect your identities.
