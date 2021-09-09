Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information regarding the whereabouts and leading to the capture of Arrington Le’Trelle Fairley, the office said in a release Thursday.
Fairley is a suspect in connection with a murder Aug. 19 at a residence on Pine Hill Road in the Eastwood community.
The victim was identified as Damon Saqawn Harris, 30, of West End, who was found dead at the scene when authorities arrived.
"This case is being investigated as a homicide and warrants have been obtained on Arrington Le’Trelle Fairley for the murder of Damon Saqawn Harris," the release said. "Fairley should be considered armed and dangerous."
The statement went on to say that Fairley is also wanted by the Southern Pines Police Department in connection with a shooting which occurred on Aug. 14 in the West Michigan Avenue area in Southern Pines.
Citizens with information are urged to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.