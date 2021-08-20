A homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead is being investigated by the Moore County Sheriff's Office, the agency announced Friday.
The Sheriff's Office reports it responded to assist EMS Thursday night after 11 p.m. to a residence on Pine Hill Road in the West End area. Deputies discovered Damon Saqwan Harris dead at his home upon arrival.
Details and further information are not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information to call the tip line at 910-947-4444.
This murder marks the fifth different homicide in Moore County this year, and the third since July 14.
This is a developing story.
