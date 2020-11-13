The Moore County Sheriff's Office reported that it was investigating a homicide on Merritt Drive near Carthage on Friday.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of Merritt Drive outside the city limits of Carthage on Friday morning regarding a possible shooting.
William Earl Jones Wright Jr., 32, of Southern Pines was identified as the victim, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A release from the Sheriff's Office said that deputies found Wright laying beside the house when they approached the scene.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to call the crime tip line at (910) 947-4444 with any information concerning this case.
This is a developing story.
