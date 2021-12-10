The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the Cameron area Friday.
At approximately 7:45 a.m., Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motorist inside a vehicle on the shoulder of N.C. 24-27 with an apparent gunshot wound.
Responding deputies located the vehicle and determined that the sole occupant was deceased. N.C. 24-27 near Cranes Creek Road was temporarily closed while the scene was processed for evidence.
Investigators identified the victim as 44-year-old Jonathan W. Batten of Sanford.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields reports that although the investigation is ongoing, evidence at this point suggests that the incident was self-inflicted. There is no indication of any danger to the public related to this incident.
