The body of a 35-year-old Seagrove man was found in a wooded area along N.C. 24-27 in Carthage Thursday morning, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reported.
The deceased body was identified as Jonathan Jernigan after deputies responded to the scene at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday.
"An investigation into the death is ongoing. The decedent has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh for an autopsy to assist in identifying a cause of death," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other investigation is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office tip line at 910-947-4444.
