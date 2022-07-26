The Moore County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating the death of an Eagle Springs woman whose body was found near the Montgomery County line on Mill Road in the Jackson Springs area Tuesday afternoon.
A passerby traveling West on Mill Road, near the Martin Road intersection, called into authorities that a body was lying on the roadside. The Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The body was identified as Jolee Diane Mercer, who was 34 years old.
"Upon arrival of emergency personnel, an unidentified female was found to be deceased on the shoulder of the road. The cause of death is unknown at this time and the body will be sent for an autopsy for further examination," a press release from the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.
The Sheriff’s Office released Wednesday afternoon that the body was identified, but the cause of death was still under investigation.
Foul play in connection to the death is undetermined, but not ruled out.
"It's kind of hard to say at this point. Sometimes you could see a dead body and there could be something going on," Major Andy Conway said. "We're going to treat it as such until we can exclude any foul play. It's just a death investigation that we are working right now. Hard to say anything in particular."
The investigation is active, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the anonymous crime tip line at 910-947-4444.
