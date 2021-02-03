Following reports on Tuesday that 22 mistreated dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in the Carthage, the Moore County Sheriff's Office clarified that those dogs were a part of a "owner surrender" and were in good health.
In a press release Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said that the owner of the trailer on Elizabeth Road in the Carthage area voluntarily surrendered his dogs on Monday due to a serious illness that requires a stay in the hospital for an extensive amount of time.
A story published by WRAL citing a Facebook post from the SPCA of Wake County said there were, "22 dogs crammed into a tiny single-wide trailer in Moore County. With barely enough space to move, their owner absent and unable to care for them, animal control was brought in."
The press release from the Sheriff's Office said it was not contacted by WRAL, and the SPCA of Wake County was brought in to assist the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division.
"Our valued partners at the Wake County SPCA did rescue 16 dogs from our facility, but only three of those dogs were among the 22 dogs that were from the residence on Elizabeth Road," the release reads in part. "TARA (Tilted Acres Rescue and Adoption) and Peak Labs rescued the remaining dogs available from Elizabeth Road."
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter currently has three dogs and four cats available for adoption, the release said. Anyone wishing to adopt a pet can visit the shelter or visit the website for a preview.
