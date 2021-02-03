Teaser: Sheriff's Office
FILE PHOTOGRAPH/THE PILOT

Following reports on Tuesday that 22 mistreated dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in the Carthage, the Moore County Sheriff's Office clarified that those dogs were a part of a "owner surrender" and were in good health.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said that the owner of the trailer on Elizabeth Road in the Carthage area voluntarily surrendered his dogs on Monday due to a serious illness that requires a stay in the hospital for an extensive amount of time.

A story published by WRAL citing a Facebook post from the SPCA of Wake County said there were, "22 dogs crammed into a tiny single-wide trailer in Moore County. With barely enough space to move, their owner absent and unable to care for them, animal control was brought in."

The press release from the Sheriff's Office said it was not contacted by WRAL, and the SPCA of Wake County was brought in to assist the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division.

"Our valued partners at the Wake County SPCA did rescue 16 dogs from our facility, but only three of those dogs were among the 22 dogs that were from the residence on Elizabeth Road," the release reads in part. "TARA (Tilted Acres Rescue and Adoption) and Peak Labs rescued the remaining dogs available from Elizabeth Road."

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter currently has three dogs and four cats available for adoption, the release said. Anyone wishing to adopt a pet can visit the shelter or visit the website for a preview.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days