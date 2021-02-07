The Moore County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search of the body of a homicide victim at the old Glendon Pyrophylite Rock Quarry site, the department confirmed on Sunday.
Sunday morning the Sheriff's Office was reached out to by another agency to assist in the search at the old quarry site on Siler City Glendon Road. The Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene around noon.
Information obtained by the investigating agency said that the body was dumped at a quarry near a church, the Sheriff's Office said. Fair Promise Church is located adjacent to the former quarry site.
Moore County Public Safety and Lee County Public Safety is also aiding in the search.
The quarry is located on private property and has since filled in partially with water after excavation was stopped at the site.
This is a developing story.
