A pair of Robbins men are wanted by the Moore County Sheriff's Office in connection to several offenses committed in northern Moore County, the Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Rodolfo Sanchez, 29, is wanted for felony flee to elude arrest, felony identity theft, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. Sanchez is also wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for felony breaking or entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $200 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Sanchez.
Cotey Lee Dunlap, 26, is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault on a female. Dunlap also has outstanding orders for his arrest in Randolph County.
Information on Sanchez or Dunlap can be provided by contacting the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931. Anonymous information can be provided by calling the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
