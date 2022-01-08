A Robbins man was arrested and faces statutory rape charges, the Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of statutory rape on Wednesday and Dakota Ray Davis, 28, of Sunset Circle in Robbins was arrested on one count of statutory rape and one count of statutory sex offense.
He was admitted to the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other investigation is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
