Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of a Vass man for sex offenses in a press release on Tuesday morning.
Jackson Stewart Smith, 18, of Vass was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree forcible rape, one count of statutory rape of child under 15 and one count of sexual battery on Monday.
The arrest came after "complex" investigation the press release said. The Sheriff's Office received a report on Jan. 12 of a a sexual assault involving a juvenile that occurred in the Vass area.
"After a serious and complex investigation that included both forensic and digital evidence examination and analysis, probable cause was established which enabled us to make an arrest," the release said.
Smith was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond that was pre-set by a District Court Judge and is first scheduled to appear in District Court on June 1.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.
